6 Factors Impacting Business Branding

How important is branding for your business? Your brand will have a huge impact on whether customers want to buy your products or services. With a negative brand perception, it’s easy for a company to be beaten by a savvy competitor. Particularly, if they are aware of your weaknesses. That’s why you need to understand these six key factors that can impact brand perception.

Product Packaging

First, you might want to think about packaging. You might assume that packaging doesn’t matter that much to your audience or target customers. But this is a mistake. Customers do care about how their products are delivered. They want business branding that matches certain standards. It needs to keep the product safe, it should be easy to dispose of and it could even provide practical benefits. For instance, if you use poly bag zippers as part of your packaging materials, then you can increase the shelf life of products and make them easier to store. Customers are going to appreciate this.

Customer Service and Support

If you want to know the main reason why companies tend to receive negative reviews, poor levels of customer service are always going to be at the top of the list. If you don’t offer the right level of customer support, then your business branding is going to be in a far weaker position. This means that you should be careful when hiring employees who are going to have a direct line to your customers. You need to make sure that they are going to be handled in the right way. You also shouldn’t leave your customers waiting for a response. That brings us to the next point.

Turnaround

Customers these days don’t want to wait around for a product or service. They want to gain access without any delays at all. That’s why you should be working to improve your level of a turnaround as much as possible. To do this, you need to tackle aspects of time wastage in your business model and ensure that they are rectified. You might also want to aim to provide customers with immediate levels of engagement. One of the ways that you can do this is by offering a live chat solution on your website.

Business Branding is Your Voice

Think about the voice of your business brand. You should consider this element when you are communicating or interacting with clients and when you are creating marketing content. It needs to be consistent and it has to match your brand as a whole. The problem is that you probably have a lot of different people working on different elements of your brand from social media to your blog. You should create a style guide for your brand to handle this issue. That way, you can keep everyone on the same page including outsourcing solutions.

Value

Customers are always looking for businesses that can provide higher levels of value to them overall. More value means that they gain more from interacting and engaging with your business brand. So, how can you increase value? Well, the easiest option would be to make sure that you are keeping your prices at the right point. You don’t want to be seen as overcharging your customers, particularly if they can get the same products for less elsewhere. But there are other benefits worth considering too. For instance, you should try and develop a unique product or service that customers can’t find anywhere else.

Communication

Finally, you should consider aspects like the communication that you have with your client base. For instance, you could be communicating through email. This is important and it can help correct problems such as abandoned shopping baskets or concerns about quality. Email marketing is also another way that you can deliver value, but it needs to be handled the right way. You need to communicate with your customers in a way where they feel like a vital asset to your brand instead of a cog in a far larger machine.

We hope this helps you understand some of the key factors that can have a tremendous impact on the overall perception of your brand. By taking the right steps here, you can make sure that your brand is seen positively by your target audience. This can lead to great word of mouth, resulting in significant growth, even over a short period. Remember, if your brand is damaged, it can be a long road to recover. You need to work to keep it healthy.