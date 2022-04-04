Tips For Setting Up An Industrial Base Camp

Employees are the backbone of any company. They are the ones who work hard to make sure that the business runs smoothly and efficiently. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure their work environment, including an industrial base camp is as comfortable and accommodating as possible.

If you’ve been tasked with setting up an industrial base camp for the first time, we’ve got a few pointers to help you out.

Enough Space

The first and most important thing to consider when setting up a base camp for your employees is the amount of space you have to work with. Make sure there is enough room for everyone to move around and do their job comfortably. This includes having plenty of workspaces and storage space for tools and materials. Turnkey base camps can be an excellent option for businesses unsure about setting up a camp.

Proper Lighting

Poor lighting can lead to eye strain and fatigue, which are highly harmful to employees. Therefore, ensure the base camp is well-lit with bright overhead lights, task lighting, and natural light. If you are setting up a camp on your own, consider using portable LED lights. They are bright, durable, and lasts for hours on a single charge.

Temperature Control

Maintaining a comfortable temperature in the base camp is essential, especially during winter. Ensure there are plenty of heaters and blankets to keep employees warm. If necessary, you can also install insulation in the walls and ceiling of the camp.

It is vital to keep the camp cool by using fans and air conditioning in the summer months. If you are setting up a camp on your own, consider using a portable air conditioner. It is small, lightweight, and easy to set up.

Proper Ventilation

Poor ventilation can lead to health problems like asthma and allergies. To ensure the base camp has plenty of ventilation, especially in the kitchen and bathroom areas. One option is a portable air purifier due to it being small, lightweight, and easy to set up.

Sanitation Facilities

Employees need to be able to use the restroom and wash their hands regularly. Ensure the base camp has adequate sanitation facilities, including toilets and sinks. If there are not too many employees, consider using a portable toilet, it is small, lightweight, and easy to set up.

Food And Drink

Employees need to be able to eat and drink regularly. Make sure the base camp has a kitchen area with a refrigerator, stove, and sink. Again, one of the portable tents can be used for this as it is better if it is separate and spacious.

Communication

Employees need to be able to communicate with each other, with management and family back home if they have. Therefore, ensure the base camp has adequate communication facilities, including telephones and internet access. Consider using a portable satellite phone as it is small, lightweight, and easy to set up.

By following these tips, you can create a comfortable and accommodating base camp for your employees on an industrial site. This will help keep them safe and healthy while they are working.