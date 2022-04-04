Global Events Not To Miss In 2022

The year 2022 is shaping up to be big, with global events, new technologies, and social changes on the horizon. There are several significant events taking place worldwide in the year 2022. So whether you love sport, live for music, or love to explore new cultures, read on to find out about the top 8 events you shouldn’t miss across the world in 2022.

ICC T20 World Cup

The ICC T20 World Cup is a 20-over international season-opener intended to be held on the Gold Coast, Australia, in 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was put on hold until now. The T20 WC will be met by the best international cricketers at the time, including those from the Full Member countries, and will be the focal point of ICC’s efforts to grow the game globally.

T20 cricket has proved so popular since its inception with the number of international matches playing at a higher standard than Test cricket. The T20 World Cup offers the perfect opportunity for the best players to come together and compete for a world title.

Cherry Blossom Blooms Mount Yoshino

As soon as the new year begins, look out for the famous cherry blossoms blooming at Mount Yoshino, Saitama, Japan. The cherry blossoms start blooming from late March to early April. With the opening to its fullest by mid to late April.

For many, seeing the blossoms in person is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With locals and visitors alike flocking to the park during the blossom season is a global event worth seeing in person.

Sonar Lisbon

In May, Portugal will once again be playing host to one of the world’s biggest music festivals, with the Sonar music and arts festival held in the capital city of Lisbon. The line-up in previous years has featured rock and pop acts such as The Who, Metallica, LCD Soundsystem, and Ed Sheeran. This global event is also famous for its vast array of sensory experiences, including the Encounters program. Attendees can explore the world through the senses of taste, touch, and smell.

2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar

In June, the football world will be coming to the Middle East for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup was played in the country of Qatar in 2011. The event will be co-hosted by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. While it may be the first time many fans see the tournament, the World Cup has been an annual event since the 1930s and is the ultimate test of any sport’s popularity.

Berlin Design Week

If you enjoy strolling around a gallery, look out for the Berlin design week in May. It is one of the most-anticipated annual events in the city, with architecture, design, and fashion enthusiasts flocking to the German capital for seven days of events.

During the Berlin Design Week, the art of design is celebrated in all its forms, with exhibitions, events, workshops, and conversations happening across the city. The Berlin design week is also famous for its Green Week. When the city turns into a “design-friendly” environment, people are encouraged to walk, bike, and take public transport instead of driving.

The Commonwealth Games

One of the most significant sporting events will occur in 2022, with the Commonwealth Games being hosted by Birmingham, England. Perfectly positioned to host the games, events will be held across Birmingham and the West Midlands. It’s an exciting year for sports after the Winter Olympics in Beijing at the start of 2022.

Shen Yun

The Shen Yun Performing Arts company is touring the world, so there are plenty of chances for you to catch the unforgettable show. This classical dance show celebrates ancient Chinese culture through colorful costumes, traditional music, and captivating performances. So do not miss one of their sell-out shows in your hometown.

NYC Comedy Festival

In November, New York City will be hosting its annual NYCCF, a week-long festival showcasing the best of New York City’s comedy scene. The event will be headlined by the biggest names in comedy, with tickets for the shows selling out within minutes of going on sale. With more than 80 shows across the city, the NYC Comedy Festival is an excellent opportunity to see the best of New York City’s talent.

