Best Herbal Medications For Pain Relief

Herbal medications can be an alternative to traditional painkillers. These can be used in various ways, including consuming pills or even drinking herbal teas. Topical medications are a popular option for various pain, including muscle stiffness, arthritis, and bruising. They are applied as a cream, oil, or gel – seeping through the skin to help directly target the source of the pain. Many different herbal ingredients can be used to provide topical pain relief. In this article, we discuss some of the best options.

CBD oil

CBD oil contains extracts of cannabinoids, which are a chemical found in the cannabis plant. This oil was only recently legalized in many countries and has quickly become popular for its anti-inflammatory properties (unlike pure cannabis, it does not contain THC, so it will not make you high).

While you can consume CBD oil orally, many people with muscular and joint pain prefer to apply it directly to the skin. When applying to the skin, it’s best to buy a special CBD massage oil rather than regular oil. CBD oil typically provides a warm feeling and takes effect quite quickly.

St John’s wort oil

St John’s wort is a flowering plant that can be purchased as an oil for topical use. Unlike CBD oil, which reduces inflammation, St John’s wort oil targets nerve pain. For this reason, it is ideal for conditions such as sciatica, fibromyalgia, and carpal tunnel syndrome. St John’s Wort oil produces a slightly warm sensation when applied. Avoid sun exposure after applying this oil as some people find that it reacts badly with the sun causing the affected area of skin to burn.

Capsaicin cream

Capsaicin is the chemical compound in chili peppers that gives them their spiciness. While capsaicin is known to burn the mouth and eyes, it can have the opposite effect when applied to the skin, numbing the area by seeping through and blocking nerve pain messages. This herbal medication is most commonly available as a cream and produces a warm tingly sensation. Make sure not to touch your mouth or eyes when handling capsaicin cream – it’s best to wash your hands straight after.

Comfrey cream

Comfrey is a flowering plant that has both anti-inflammatory and tissue-healing properties. As herbal medications go, it is excellent for directly treating torn muscles and ligaments. Unlike other topical medications mentioned above, comfrey cream creates a cool sensation. You should avoid contact with any open wounds – because of its fast tissue healing properties, it can heal wounds quickly and end up trapping infections in them.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties. It is available as a topical gel and feels cool on the skin. Many people use it for treating muscular pain and joint pain. It also has skin-healing properties and can be a tremendous topical form of medication to help treat sunburn. It can be applied directly to scars, but you may want to avoid applying it to open wounds as you could seal in an infection.