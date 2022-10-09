Better Promotional Merchandise Ideas

When you think of promotional merchandise produced by a business, what items do you think of? No doubt you’ve seen countless pens, tote bags, and baseball caps printed with logos, and certainly no uncertain amount of t-shirts. We’re willing to bet that most people reading this article will possess some form of branded clothing, not necessarily from a designer fashion brand, but from an unrelated business.

This is all fine, of course. There’s no shame or failure in wearing or producing business merch. It can often be a necessary marketing element, especially if giving away freebies at a convention. But could it be that your pens, caps, and t-shirts might not stand out from the 5,000 other branded company items within a five-mile radius?

Let’s look at some worthwhile alternatives that could highlight your brand’s true creativity and why it’s worth appreciating. In this post, we’ll discuss a few quality substitutes.

Consider Items Of Utility

Of course, a pen, a cap, and a t-shirt all have utility. But it’s also true that sometimes, your brand’s image can be put to better use. Custom counter mats can be a great example – these can be used to store items or decorate a space with a robust design that shows your dedication to long-lasting value. Items of utility – well, they’re used often. There’s nothing better for a firm than to be seen as practical and necessary. Your promotional merchandise can reflect value.

What Represents Your Brand Fully?

It may be that unique promotional merchandise can better reflect your brand’s values. The merch can also emphasize the kind of work you conduct. So, for example, printing branded car fresheners could be an excellent freebie for a mechanic’s garage to give out. Perhaps giving a free pack to everyone who comes in for their car servicing. Suddenly, your client’s cars smell great after they’ve been in your garage. Then, whenever they think about needing service to their auto, your brand is near.

Longevity & Quality Condition

Promotional merchandise built to last for some time can be an excellent investment for your business. Well-branded floor mats can be a good idea, as these are robust and can last for some time.

Alternatively, you may have robust, large, easy-to-grip cups for those hoping to enjoy black tea or coffee in the office. Give them out at a trade show, and you can bet they’ll populate offices and workshops in your surrounding area.

These are just some examples, but what matters most is the design integrity of the piece itself and how robust it is against chipping, breaking, bending, or snapping. If you can avoid going for the lowest-cost option, you may be surprised just how well your effort works.

With this advice, you can add more value-driven promotional merchandise to impress your customers and attract future clients.