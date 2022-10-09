Marketing

Better Promotional Merchandise Ideas

Photo of Todd Smekens Todd Smekens Follow on Twitter Send an email October 9, 2022Last Updated: October 9, 2022
0 119 2 minutes read
promotional merchandise
Creator: Sanjeri

When you think of promotional merchandise produced by a business, what items do you think of? No doubt you’ve seen countless pens, tote bags, and baseball caps printed with logos, and certainly no uncertain amount of t-shirts. We’re willing to bet that most people reading this article will possess some form of branded clothing, not necessarily from a designer fashion brand, but from an unrelated business. 

This is all fine, of course. There’s no shame or failure in wearing or producing business merch. It can often be a necessary marketing element, especially if giving away freebies at a convention. But could it be that your pens, caps, and t-shirts might not stand out from the 5,000 other branded company items within a five-mile radius?

Let’s look at some worthwhile alternatives that could highlight your brand’s true creativity and why it’s worth appreciating. In this post, we’ll discuss a few quality substitutes.

Consider Items Of Utility

Of course, a pen, a cap, and a t-shirt all have utility. But it’s also true that sometimes, your brand’s image can be put to better use. Custom counter mats can be a great example – these can be used to store items or decorate a space with a robust design that shows your dedication to long-lasting value. Items of utility – well, they’re used often. There’s nothing better for a firm than to be seen as practical and necessary. Your promotional merchandise can reflect value.

What Represents Your Brand Fully?

It may be that unique promotional merchandise can better reflect your brand’s values. The merch can also emphasize the kind of work you conduct. So, for example, printing branded car fresheners could be an excellent freebie for a mechanic’s garage to give out. Perhaps giving a free pack to everyone who comes in for their car servicing. Suddenly, your client’s cars smell great after they’ve been in your garage. Then, whenever they think about needing service to their auto, your brand is near.

Longevity & Quality Condition

Promotional merchandise built to last for some time can be an excellent investment for your business. Well-branded floor mats can be a good idea, as these are robust and can last for some time.

Alternatively, you may have robust, large, easy-to-grip cups for those hoping to enjoy black tea or coffee in the office. Give them out at a trade show, and you can bet they’ll populate offices and workshops in your surrounding area.

These are just some examples, but what matters most is the design integrity of the piece itself and how robust it is against chipping, breaking, bending, or snapping. If you can avoid going for the lowest-cost option, you may be surprised just how well your effort works.

With this advice, you can add more value-driven promotional merchandise to impress your customers and attract future clients.

Tags
Photo of Todd Smekens Todd Smekens Follow on Twitter Send an email October 9, 2022Last Updated: October 9, 2022
0 119 2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of Todd Smekens

Todd Smekens

Journalist, consultant, publisher, and servant-leader with a passion for truth-seeking. Enjoy motorcycling, meditation, and spending quality time with my daughter and rescue hound. Spiritually-centered first and foremost. Lived in multiple states within the USA and frequent traveler to the mountains.

Related Articles

blog

12 Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Blog

October 6, 2022
branding

How Business Premises Reflect Branding

October 6, 2022
business convention

How To Plan A Business Convention

October 5, 2022
trade show

Trade Show Pre- And Post Planning Efforts

September 30, 2022
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Jannah Theme by TieLabs
Back to top button