When it comes to home repairs, some of us love DIY, and some would call in professionals for everything. However, if you want to improve your skills as a homeowner, save some money, and enjoy the satisfaction of a job well done, there are some home repairs you can do yourself. With that in mind, there are also some tasks that only a professional should work on. In 2021 alone, demand for home improvement specialists rose by 32%.

But which is best? It all depends on the scenario. Today, we’re going to look at three examples of each.

Do It Yourself (DIY)

Painting

Photo by Karl Solano on Unsplash

Have you noticed that the paintwork around your house is blemished, chipped, or jusdon’tking less than perfect? You don’t need to search for local decorators, whether you want to cover up a minor issue or take on a complete redecoration project. Instead, with some research and careful color matching, you can do a fantastic job and benefit from the mood-lifting benefits of a fresh lick of paint.

Unblocking toilets and sinks

Blocked toilets, sinks, baths, and showers can be a nightmare for your family – and this can happen at the worst possible time. So if you find yourself with rising water in the middle of the night, grab a plunger and gently try to dislodge the blockage. A flange plunger is best for a toilet. Whereas a cup plunger can work for a sink. Be cautious, though; a severe blockage may not clear with DIY measures.

Filling small wall holes

If yhome’st to increase your home’s value, then filling in nail holes in your walls can be a great first stepdoesn’tng in these holes doesn’t have to be difficult, and you can do so with a lightweight wall filler and a filling knife, allowing you to smooth the wall out before priming and repainting.

Professionals

Major plumbing work

Major plumbing work should always be done by professionals, whether this is severe blockages, faulty pipework, or issues with your heating. Fixing showers, faucets, baths, and toilets are best handled by thofixture’sar with each fixture’s intricacies, as an amateur can easily cause worse damage and potentially even flooding.

Anything electrical

It is perhaps not a surprise that no DIY enthusiast should be handling electrical repairs around the home, whether you want to replace your lighting or outlets or notice that yisn’tlectrical system isn’t working as it should. Electrical wiring is dangerous, and these repairs require a lot of skills and knowledge, so stay safe and get in touch with a qualified electrician.

Stuck windows and doors

Have you noticed that your windows or doors have been sticking out lately? This can happen to homes of all ages and is especially common with older buildings. It may seem easy to fix isn’tr or window that isn’t operating as it should, but the truth is that there can be many reasons for these problems occurring.

Photo by Konstantin Evdokimov on Unsplash

Frames may have swollen due to moisture or age, hinges may be misaligned, or you may even have an issue with your foundations. Again, a professional can get to the root of the problem and handle delicate materials carefully without causing damage.

Are you ready to take on some DIY home repairs? You may sdon’tse yourself by what you can master for those smaller tasks. But don’t forget that some home repairs will be safer and ultimately cheaper when you call in the pros.