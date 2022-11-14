8 Top Air Purifying Houseplants

Cities with abnormal air pollution have always made the headlines. The burgeoning population, space crunch, multiplying petroleum-driven vehicles, smoking, use of non-herbal paints, cleaners, and penetration of plastic in our daily lives have made the situation unavoidable. Houseplants don many hats. They release oxygen and mop up carbon dioxide. They emanate positive energies and beautify the milieu.

However, not many know that houseplants also naturally purify the air and filter toxins left suspended in the air due to chemicals, paints, and plastics. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Clean Air Study was conducted with the Associated Landscape Contractors of America (ALCA). The study showed that certain common indoor plants provide a natural way of removing toxic agents.

Peace Lily

Peace lily or Spathiphyllum is one of the most common houseplants. Peace Lilies have white flowers that bloom in early summer and then continue to bloom the rest of the year. Its soil needs to be kept moist without overwatering. Peace lilies enjoy medium to low light. According to NASA’s study, this plant removes the maximum number of toxins. It is, however, toxic to dogs and cats.

Pollutants purified – benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, toluene, ammonia.

Florist’s Chrysanthemum

Florist’s chrysanthemum or Chrysanthemum morifolium is a perennial plant that belongs to the Asteraceae family. Their vibrant colors splash liveliness and joy wherever it is grown. The “Festival of Happiness” in Japan celebrates the flower. They are also called ‘mums’, and they start to bloom in early autumn. According to NASA’s study, these houseplants, like Peace lily, removes the maximum number of toxins.

Pollutants purified – benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, toluene, ammonia.

English Ivy

English ivy, or Hedera helix, is an evergreen climbing plant that can climb up to 20 to 30 meters on trees, walls, and cliffs. It avoids direct sunlight exposure and provides dense shelter and cooling effects in buildings during the summer. It is grown as an ornamental plant. It is toxic to dogs and cats.

Pollutants purified – benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene.

Devil’s Ivy (Money plant)

Devil’s ivy or Epipremnum aureum is called “Money Plant” or “Golden Pothos.” This popular house plant is easy to grow, and its long, trailing stems can grow on. This plant does not die out quickly. The stems themselves become the roots in the soil. It is toxic to cats, dogs, and horses. Its beauty lies in the leaves with a botched yellow and green combination.

Pollutants purified – benzene, formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene.

Flamingo Lily

Flamingo lily or Anthurium andraeanum is a flowering plant species belonging to the Araceae family. This beautiful plant can change the aesthetics of the room. It can be kept on the study table. It has beautiful, wax-like shiny, heart-shaped flower bracts. It is toxic to cats and dogs.

Pollutants purified – formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene.

Dracena

This genus has more than 120 species of trees and shrubs under its belt. Some of its species were studied by NASA for their air-purifying effects. It can tolerate sparse watering. They have long, wide leaves and are commonly found in offices and homes.

Red-edged dracaena or Dracaena marginata can purify benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene. Cornstalk Dracaena or Dracaena fragrans ‘Massangeana’; Janet Craig or Dracaena deremensis “Janet Craig” can remove benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene.

Pollutants purified – benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene.

Palm Trees

Palm trees belong to the family of Arecaceae. It is extensively cultivated. Every organization, home, and school with a bit of open space will have palms included in their landscaping. There are around 2600 species known so far. Palms provide shade and aesthetic beauty, and their foliage helps purify the air. The NASA study included the Dwarf date palm or Phoenix roebelenii; Areca palm or Dypsis lutescens; Bamboo palm or Chamaedorea Seifried, and Broadleaf lady palm or Rhapis excels. Palms are generally non-toxic to pets.

Pollutants purified – formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene.

Boston Fern

Boston fern or Nephrolepis exaltata ‘Bostoniensis’ is called fishbone and tuber ladder fern. Ferns are generally 50 to 250 cm long and 6 to15 cm broad. The edges appear serrated. It is a popular hardy house plant, often found in hanging baskets. It is non-toxic to pets.

Pollutants purified – formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene.