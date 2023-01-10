The Benefits Of Having A Support System

The National Institute of Mental Health recently released a report estimating that one in six adults in the US experiences mental health issues. The causes can vary in severity, but the good news is that people can usually do something to help themselves. One of the best things you can do is find a great support system. Read on to understand the value of having a network of people who have your back, whether friends, family, or even total strangers.

You’ll Have A Sense Of Belonging

Even if you like to be alone a lot of the time, the fact is that human beings are social creatures, and it’s good for us to be around other people. It’s even better if those other people are similar to us, as this gives us a sense of belonging. We’ve found our tribe, in other words.

A group of people who understand you and what you’re going through makes everything much more accessible. You’ll know you can go to them with problems, and you know they’ll listen. But, equally, you’ll hear them and be able to offer helpful advice, making it the ideal symbiotic relationship. Embrace Grace is an excellent example of a support system; single mothers who might not have anyone who understands how hard things are can find others just like them. This is just one example of a support system and many others depending on your situation.

You Can Destress

Stress is a big problem in the modern world. We’re all trying to get as much done as possible in a short timeframe due to various factors, including modern technology. Social media, for example, means that we’re always competing with others, even if we don’t realize it (and even if much of what people post is an embellishment of the truth, if not an outright lie).

Being too stressed can lead to health issues such as heart problems, high blood pressure, and depression, which is why it’s essential to destress when you can. A robust support system can help you feel less stressed. Getting things off our chests and spending time with people we care about can help us feel better and less anxious. When you need to relax, call a friend or family member. Having a solid network of friends and family can help us relax after a stressful day.

You’ll Find Positive Influences

There may be days when you’re just not feeling good. This could be due to mental health issues or physical health problems. These days, you might feel like doing nothing at all or behaving in negative ways – perhaps even engaging in dangerous activities. When you have a support system around you, you’ll have positive influences in your life that will help you when you feel this way and stop you from harming yourself, either intentionally or accidentally.

Ideally, your support system (or elements of that system) will check in on you regularly to ensure you are okay, and in that way, you will be reminded that you need to take care of yourself because there are people out there who care about you.