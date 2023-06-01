One essential part of having a bathtub is ensuring that there’s something to protect your home’s walls and foundation from water damage. While there are several different options to create this protection, one of the most common choices is a bathtub surround. Surrounds are large pieces of material, such as acrylic, marble, or fiberglass, that attach to your tub and walls to keep water inside the bathtub. If you’re still weighing your options, here are some of the pros and cons of installing a bathtub surround.

Pro: It’s Affordable

A significant advantage of using a bathtub or shower surround is that it’s typically more affordable than installing tile. Not only is the cost of the surround less than the price of tile and grout, but you usually pay less for labor and other necessary materials during the installation process.

Con: There Are Limited Options

Unlike tile, where you can buy endless combinations of sizes, shapes, and styles, bathtub surround options are more limited. As a result, you must choose from a smaller selection of available products that will actually fit around your tub and match the measurements of your bathroom. If you’re replacing your mobile home bathtub, for instance, you might find a tub surround option that fits but isn’t exactly the style you want.

Pro: It’s Easy To Install

When considering the pros and cons of installing a bathtub surround, it’s a good idea to keep in mind the installation process. While surrounds are easier to install than other options, you should take your time with the job to ensure that everything goes up correctly.

Con: It Might Not Look As Nice

Many tub surrounds are quite simple in design. The truth is that most tub surrounds use outdated designs from the 1980s that may make your bathroom look older than it is. While a tub surround won’t necessarily harm your home’s resale value if you ever plan to sell, it won’t do much to help increase the price tag either.

Pro: It’s Low-Maintenance

Compared to tile, tub surrounds are much easier to clean and maintain. If you ask anyone who has tile, they’ll tell you how much of a pain it is to clean grout. But with a surround, you will just need to occasionally caulk around the seals to prevent mold and mildew from building up in your foundation. Additionally, you can scrub a tub surround with a simple cleaner to prevent water streaks, whereas tile shower walls might require specialized cleaners and more detailed maintenance.