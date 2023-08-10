The Most Common Causes of Cracks in Driveways

It can be devastating to discover unsightly cracks marring the beauty of your once-pristine driveway. Driveway cracks are more than just an aesthetic concern; they can lead to potential hazards and expensive repairs.

Understanding the most common causes of driveway cracks can help you take proactive measures to prevent them and maintain a smooth, durable driveway.

Weather Woes

Extreme weather conditions are some of the leading culprits behind driveway cracks. During the hot summer months, the asphalt expands. In freezing winter, it contracts. Over time, expansion and contraction weaken the surface, making it susceptible to cracks.

Liquid Spills

One of the biggest driveway maintenance mistakes you can make is letting liquid spills or leaks sit on your driveway. Liquid is a driveway’s worst enemy. When it seeps into the cracks and freezes, it exerts pressure on the surrounding materials, causing them to break apart.

Tree Roots

Tree roots are another common cause of driveway cracks. The roots of nearby trees can extend far and wide in search of water and nutrients. Unfortunately, they can also push up against your driveway, causing it to crack or buckle.

Heavy Loads

Your driveway might be able to withstand the weight of vehicles, but consistently parking heavy trucks or large SUVs on it can exert excessive pressure on the surface. Over time, this constant stress can cause cracks to form.

Improper Installation

If installers didn’t construct your driveway correctly in the first place, it may develop premature cracking. Poor compaction of the base, thin asphalt, or improperly mixed materials can all contribute to this issue.

Prevention is key when it comes to avoiding driveway cracks. A little care today can save you from big headaches tomorrow! Regularly inspect your driveway for signs of wear and tear, and address any minor cracks before they worsen.