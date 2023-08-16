At-Home Care For Elderly Versus Care Home

If your loved one requires professional care, there are two options that you can consider: at-home care or a care home. Both have their pros and their cons, which are worth weighing up. This post delves more into comparing the two to help you choose.

Why arrange at-home care?

At-home care allows loved ones to stay in their home where they may be more comfortable. Advancements in home health care supplies have made it more possible to treat various conditions at home. Along with a few home modifications, you may find that it’s more convenient for them to stay at home where they can continue to enjoy independence.

If they don’t need 24/7 care, at-home care can also work out cheaper. An hour or two each day could work out cheaper overall than you would pay for care home fees. Of course, if they need around-the-clock in-person care, it may cost more to organize than putting them in a care home.

Another benefit of at-home care is that you can more easily vet who provides care to your loved one. In a care home, staff are constantly changing, and there is a large team – some of whom you may not meet. When choosing at-home carers, you can more easily pick out individuals you trust so that you know your loved one is always in good hands.

Why choose a care home?

A care home will likely have all the facilities your loved one needs to stay safe and comfortable. It may not be their home, but your loved one will be guaranteed a comfortable bed and accessible bathroom. Some homes may require a lot of modifications to make them suitable. A care home will have all this in place.

Your loved one will also have 24/7 access to care. Hiring around-the-clock at-home care may work out too expensive in comparison. If something happens at night, you don’t have to worry about a nurse traveling to attend to them – a nurse will already be on standby in the building.

Care homes can also provide a chance for your loved one to socialize with people of their own age – something they may not currently get if they live alone and are isolated. Even if your loved one has dementia, they could still benefit from being around people instead of living mostly alone.

Which is better for your loved one?

The best solution is likely to come down to what you can afford. At the same time, it is important to consider what is best for your loved one mentally: would they prefer to stay in the comfort of their home, or would they prefer to be around many other patients in a care home?

Many start hiring at-home care for their loved ones and then move on to a care home when this becomes too expensive or taxing. If they have a health condition that is already quite advanced and you have been caring for them until now, you may find it better to move them directly to a care home. It is worth noting that care homes can also be used for respite care.