4 Old School Marketing Methods

Are you interested in improving your marketing strategy? If so, then you might want to consider exploring some new tactics. Better yet, you could dig into the box of old-school marketing methods because some of these are highly effective.

Email

One of the most common forms of marketing is sending emails to customers and clients. This one won’t eat into your budget as it is completely free. All you need is the email address of your customers or prospective customers, and away you go. Email marketing can be a super fun way to engage with your customers. You can let them know what new products you are releasing and if you have any sales coming up that they might be interested in. Monitor your engagement rate through emails as this will tell you how many people are opening and reading your emails.

Mail

Like email, many businesses assume that mail marketing has had its day. It’s fair to say that consumers immediately see a lot of mail from brands as junk. However, as with anything else, it’s about using this method correctly. For instance, you might want to consider using handwritten notes when mailing customers or clients. Handwritten notes for non-profits and other business models are incredibly useful because they remind people that they connect with people rather than a corporation. It can help ensure that your business feels less imposing and more sincere. Take a look at nonprofit direct mail for more ideas.

This isn’t the only way to make your mail marketing stand out. You could combine it with a wider digital campaign strategy using QR codes.

Merch Marketing

Another old-school marketing method that is still as popular now as it was back in the day is using merch to market your business. This is commonly stationery items such as pens or notepads with your company name or logo. Giving your customers and clients something with your brand on it will remind them when they use it that you exist. They are far more likely to become returning customers through merch. Find a company to produce your merch for you and factor the costs into your monthly or annual budget.

Popups

Finally, you might also want to consider popups on your business website. We know what you’re thinking, and popups have a bad reputation in business. You might even go as far as to say that customers hate them. However, this isn’t quite the full story. In reality, popups can be effective and even popular as long as they are used correctly. Essentially, this means that they need to provide value. This means that they should be about more than just promoting a product. Instead, you should focus on promoting something useful and relevant to your website’s audience.

We hope this helps you understand some old-school marketing methods that are still very effective. You need to make sure that you are exploring them the right way.