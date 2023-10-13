Important Parts of an AC Unit Homeowners Should Know

As a homeowner or property manager, you must understand the basics of an AC unit. Knowing these fundamentals can help you spot any potential issues before they become major problems and ensure your home stays comfortable.

Here are some essential components of an air conditioner that every homeowner should be aware of, from understanding how a compressor works to inspecting filters for optimal performance.

Compressor

The compressor is the heart of an air conditioner and compresses the refrigerant gas and circulates it throughout the AC system. It’s usually outside the house—near the condenser unit—and you must keep it clean and free from debris. If your compressor isn’t working properly, you may notice a decrease in cooling power or higher energy bills.

Condenser Coil

Compressor coils are essential parts of an air conditioner that homeowners should know, and their main purpose is to release heat from inside the home. They consist of two coils: one for hot air and one for cold air. These coils connect to pipes filled with refrigerant gas. The gas absorbs the heat inside your home and releases it outside.

Evaporator Coil

Evaporator coils are part of the indoor section of an air conditioner, and their primary function is to absorb heat from inside your home and transfer it to the refrigerant gas to cool down your home. This coil contains a fan that circulates warm air across its surface and absorbs heat before releasing it outside as cooler air. Ensure that this coil stays clean and without any blockages or obstructions; otherwise, it won’t work properly. Cleaning and maintaining your AC unit can prevent it from freezing and keep the evaporator coil working.

Expansion Valve

The expansion valve regulates the flow of refrigerant gas between the evaporator coil and condenser coil to maintain a consistent temperature throughout your home. This valve opens when excess pressure in one area allows more refrigerant gas flow.

The valve then closes when there isn’t enough pressure in another area, preventing further flow until the pressure equalizes again. This valve must work properly, or else your AC won’t be able to regulate temperatures.