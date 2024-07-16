How To Explore The Wildlife In Spain

Spain is well known for its sandy shores and delectable cuisine, but it also boasts many diverse and vibrant natural landscapes. From lush forests and undulating mountains to expansive wetlands and rugged coastlines, Spain houses a plethora of habitats for a wide variety of wildlife. This is the perfect place for nature enthusiasts to enjoy endless hikes, trails, and marine experiences.

Here, we offer our top tips for exploring the best wildlife in Spain on land and at sea.

Trek through national parks and nature reserves

Across the Spanish mainland and its surrounding islands are 16 national parks and 53 UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserves to discover, each with its own ecosystem and a plethora of interesting wildlife. Hiking across these stunning vistas with a good pair of binoculars is one way to spot a wealth of land animals and birdlife, but to learn more about the native species you may encounter, you could join a wildlife or safari guided tour. Expert, local guides know the best places to find specific species and can also educate you on the history of the land.

Serra Gelada

The Serra Gelada Natural Park in Spain covers over 5,000 hectares of protected coastline. Located between the bays of Benidorm and Alfàs-Altea in the province of Alicante, it offers an abundance of hikes and trails across the Valencian cliffs. Along the way, you can discover mesmerizing fossil dunes and secret beaches. Keep an eye out for rare birdlife such as the peregrine falcon, Aoudouin’s gull, and European storm petrel.

Monfragüe National Park

For avid birdwatchers, the Parque Nacional de Monfragüe, in Extremadura, is a must-visit. The emerald hills rise from the Tajo River and offer perfect nesting conditions for many incredible species, such as the griffon vulture, black stork, and Spanish imperial eagle. The Mediterranean forest is also teeming with red deer, and there’s a circular, easy trail to follow – complete with multiple birdwatching viewpoints and hides.

Sierra de Andújar in Spain

For a chance to see the Iberian lynx, you can join a guided safari in the Sierra de Andújar National Park. As well as spotting one of the world’s most endangered felines, you’ll likely see herds of Spanish ibex and maybe even a few Eurasian otters amidst the lazy rivers that wind through this vast wilderness. The park sits just above the city of Andújar and spans ​​74,774 hectares. You can trek through the park or enjoy low-impact exploration methods such as kayaking or paddleboarding.

Dive into an underwater wonderland

One of sunny Spain’s greatest treasures is its stunning coastline and warm, tepid waters, which are home to beautiful coral reefs. Snorkeling along the shores will introduce you to many tropical fish and various sea turtles and rays, and diving deeper offshore could bring you face-to-face with octopi, dolphins, sharks, and even whales.

If you prefer to stay dry, several whale-watching and dolphin-spotting boat tours depart frequently across the Spanish coast. Or, you could take the kids on an educational and memorable day trip to one of the country’s best aquariums or zoos, such as the L’aquarium Barcelona or the Oceanogràfic in Valencia – the largest aquarium in Europe.