Elbow Pain: What Could It Mean?

The elbow joint is one of the most used joints in the body. We use it to move around all day, and we don’t expect it to give us any grief over simple tasks such as opening and closing a door. So, if you have found that you have elbow pain when you do daily things, you should consider some of the reasons we’re about to explain. For example, it could be that you are leaning on your elbows on your desk or chair. Impinging your tendon in the little crevice between the elbow and the blade can irritate you. If you find that you cannot bend your elbow or you cannot extend your arm until it becomes straight, then you may have a more serious injury.

Here are some of the common causes and the treatments.

Ulnar Nerve

The ulnar nerve runs down the inside of your elbow. You can probably feel it if you bend your bottom and run your finger in the little crevice between the elbow joint and the joint itself. When the ulnar nerve is inflamed, it can feel swollen, and you can rest your elbows on armrests without it feeling painful. This is usually caused by the nerve being trapped somewhere along the line. Speak with a Chiropractor about your elbow and ulnar nerve pains, and they will adjust your elbow, shoulder, wrist, and hand to find and solve the issue hopefully. They can work wonders for someone that has a tennis elbow or a golfer’s elbow. They are all complex issues that affect the ulnar nerve, but the fix could be relatively easy.

Bursae Pressure

If you have elbow pain, it might be because you have placed excess weight on it for an extended period of time. For example, It might be something as simple as leaning on your elbow as you lay down in the park while reading a book. On the other hand, it might have been while you were working out. For example, if you don’t use the proper form for workouts on your side, such as side plank reach-throughs, this can compress the bursae. This is the sack of fluid in the elbow that absorbs the pressure.

Strains and Sprains

Sprains and strains are not the same things. A sprain can happen under pressure, i.e., under the weight of something. This could occur during a workout, for example. A strain is when you may over-rotate your elbow, which can be done during sports such as tennis and golf. First, you should try to see if your technique is causing the issue by recording yourself. Then, you can send the video to your coach and your doctor, who can analyze what you are doing wrong. An elbow brace in the meantime will help to stabilize your elbow.

If you think you have ulnar nerve pain, you should consider speaking with a chiropractor who can find the pinch and help you relieve the irritation.