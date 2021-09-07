Beginning a Wellness Routine for Better Work Performance

Work performance is measured in various ways these days, and for some jobs, you must perform well. For example, working at a medical facility would be best if you were on top of your game. Otherwise, something dire could happen to a patient, and you are liable. But also, working in an office, you could be prone to mistakes that lose money or disrupt internal infrastructure.

For these reasons and many more, you must look after yourself with wellness techniques for your body and mind. Fortunately, beginning a wellness routine isn’t challenging to implement slowly into your daily life. Starting with a simple guided meditation in the morning, there are various strategies you can use to take you throughout the entire day until you go to sleep.

Morning Meditation

Meditation is an ancient practice that’s been around for thousands of years. Many cultures worldwide are known for their meditative techniques, including the Egyptians, Middle Eastern, and oriental cultures such as Japan and China. 500 million people globally practice meditation. While meditation can be challenging to master, it is easy to begin. You can reap the benefits instantly with short and straightforward sessions with apps such as Headspace.

Healthy Breakfast

You probably know that what you eat can have a drastic impact on your life. Therefore, healthy eating should be one of your primary goals. Not getting your diet right can leave you with low energy and poor concentration. Additionally, you could suffer muscular and back issues that will require a chiropractor appointment. Ideally, it would help if you ate a breakfast of fortified cereals with fruits rich in vitamin C or high-protein ingredients that will provide enough energy until lunchtime.

Socialize at the Office

The philosophy of having a daily wellness routine doesn’t just refer to a healthy diet and holistic therapies. Still, there are deep-rooted psychological benefits as well. Humans are social creatures, and therefore, we need to interact with others. Low interaction can cause severe mental issues such as depression, anxiety, and stress. Consequently, it is vital that you are friendly with people at the office or your workspace as peer acceptance and human interaction are critical for survival, according to Maslow.

Low Carb Lunch

As you progress through your workday, you will undoubtedly require more energy to get you through to the end. While medical conditions or vitamin deficiencies can contribute to fatigue, you should stay away from high-carb meals during the day. High carb meals require more digestion and can leave you feeling sluggish and tired. Instead, choosing a high-protein dish that includes meat, poultry or shellfish, legumes, nuts, and dairy is more helpful.

Sleep Right at Night

Not getting enough sleep of the recommended 8 hours per night can leave you feeling extremely tired the next day and affect concentration and physical performance. Therefore, it’s a good idea to set a bedtime that will leave you with enough sleep and invest in the best quality mattress you can afford. It would be best if you also used your bedroom only for sleeping and nothing else. Essential oils like lavender and jasmine can also help promote a relaxing atmosphere.

Developing a daily wellness routine is not difficult. It takes practice and discipline until it becomes second nature. The benefits of this practice extend well beyond the workplace, and you will quickly discover other practices to add to your routine to improve your mind, body, and spirit.