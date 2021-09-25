5 Content Marketing Trends From The Past 6 Months

Content marketing trends come thick and fast. This is because they are partly linked to the online culture. Who knew that marketing would incorporate memes in some of the latest and greatest campaigns? Who knew that social media would dominate over YouTube ads? With millions of people watching videos and streaming services also allowing for advertising space now, marketing trends have been evolving at a breakneck speed in the past six months.

This is also partly due to the pandemic and online shopping becoming the only way to buy most products. So if you want to build a better content marketing plan for your business, you’ll want to include these five ideas in your next campaign.

Content communities

The most significant content marketing trend for the past six months has been creating content communities. This will be a compilation or an amalgamation of content that has been personalized for set groups. For example, let’s say you are Samsung. Making content for customers in their 60s and over will not be the same as content for those below 40. For example, you’ll make content that shows how to facetime and use conference calls on a Samsung phone or television to grandparents. In contrast, you will make social media and selfie content for those below 40 and content on using modern tech like ring cameras for home security.

Organic Growth

Going live

Live questions and answers have become the go-to for brilliant content in the past six months. You have seen Elon Musk and singers like Taylor Swift do live question and answer periods to stay relevant and interact with customers or fans. It’s plain as day why this is so effective. The barrier that is usually there, between the brand and the customer, is gone. You speak with the CEO of a business or owner of a brand, and you cannot get more direct than that.

So pick a day of the month where you will do live question and answer periods for 1 hour or so, and let customers know when it will be happening. Please give them a way to post questions to you, such as a social media post. This can be very helpful because you can choose questions with the most likes, so you don’t pick questions that customers dislike.

Repurposing the content

As you may have noticed, most of us are at home, which means the content has to change around that. You cannot make content that involves doing stuff outside, such as how you can improve your squat at the gym and working into the content, your workout app, or focusing using headphones that cancel out the gym noise. You have to shift your content to workouts done at home and how your product matters or would be helpful. So repurposing your content for the situation customers are in, or perhaps segmenting content for a particular audience, is beneficial to your content marketing success.

If you have a business blog with a comment section, as you should, you will find better customer engagement if you comment back. This lets customers know, the content is live and not pre-planned to go live. What this means is, the content you post is current because you are commenting and responding to customers who post questions and make little remarks discussing the product or service the content is about. It can make someone’s day if you comment back, and making a customer feel special can impress other observing customers.

Content marketing is constantly changing and getting more interesting. Of course, the number one thing is investing in SEO content because it’s valuable and informative. But it would be best if you did live question and answer days on social media, as well as specific content for groups of customers.