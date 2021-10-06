Courage: When Is It Time to Take a Stand?

It’s difficult to summon the courage to stand up for yourself, especially when your job or a relationship is on the line. Being an adult doesn’t make it any simpler, and you frequently have to consider how speaking up for yourself can affect your life. However, there are occasions when standing up for yourself is necessary to maintain your self-esteem, decency, and sanity. Enabling a situation to fester into resentment or allowing someone to walk all over you may seem like the easy way out, but it will not address the problem. You’re not a doormat for anyone. Here are a few examples of when it’s critical to speak out for yourself.

If you’re discriminated against

Discrimination can take many forms, and anyone can be a victim of it. It’s usually because of a personal characteristic, such as your race, gender, or sexuality, that someone treats you differently. You don’t have to be a member of a minority group to be discriminated against. If you believe someone is treating you unfairly because of who you are, the first step is to gather proof and determine the potential implications. Is there a witness who can back you up if you’re at work, for example? What does the law say about discrimination, how should it be handled, and what does your employer say about it?

If you know you’re being discriminated against, have the courage to take the proper action.

When you’re passionate

Everyone has their own beliefs and is completely entitled to them. However there will come a time where someone may disagree with what you believe in, and this can make situations difficult. It’s important to remember to never stand down when you believe in something. Your belief could change people’s lives, so have the courage to speak your truth. Samik Murkherjee, for example, is an activist in the oil and gas industry that has made an impact by coming up with ideas for energy transition on the roads. Just imagine the changes you could make by standing up for what you believe in?!

If someone causes you injury

Being hurt is the last thing anyone wants to deal with. It’s difficult to find the courage when you’ve been harmed. Your injury might sometimes be caused by someone else’s carelessness or inappropriate behavior. When this happens, it’s important to ensure that people bear the repercussions of their actions (or inactions). It’s possible that you’ll need to contact the police or employ a lawyer. Lawyers can assist you with surgical medical malpractice lawsuits as well as other types of carelessness disputes. They may also be able to help you with insurance or criminal troubles.

When family or friends are on your back

Managing friendships and family ties can be difficult. Even when they are intending to support you, they might go about it incorrectly. Because you love them and value your relationship with them, it can be difficult to say no or tell them to back off. When they’re making you unhappy, however, it’s critical that you have the courage to speak up for yourself. If you can’t tell your close relatives or friends what you actually think, your relationship or yourself may need to be examined more closely.

Standing up for yourself is an important life skill. Courage or strength is required. Timing is essential and so is taking the right action when necessary. Don’t be afraid to speak up. You are your number one advocate.