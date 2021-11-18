Wellness, Identity, and Finding Meaning: FindCenter Reinvents What it Means to Be on Social Media

FindCenter (www.findcenter.com), the world’s largest, most diverse, and usable repository of wisdom seeks to upend the user-as-product model of social media by creating a platform that enriches a person’s unique deep dive into growth, healing, and finding purpose.

“It’s a place where anyone can find resources to navigate the challenges of being human,” says longtime tech entrepreneur and FindCenter CEO Neal Goldman. “The world has changed so much, especially as we see apps and platforms that latch onto this cycle to drive profit. So, why not create a digital platform that can actually empower its users and connect them with others across the globe going through those same experiences?” continues Zainab Salbi, Chief Awareness Officer.

A few clicks indicating points of interest–mindful parenting, loneliness, work-life balance, building new habits, appreciating your body–yields a feed of articles, podcasts, books, videos, quotes, and more for support through difficulty, connection with others, and a rabbit hole of the most nutritive content, satisfying curiosities you didn’t know you had while also edifying the soul.

While each person is undoubtedly a unique intersection of identities, some roles such as athlete or mother create a lens through which an entire life is viewed. To that end, FindCenter launches “Identities,” curated pathways to bodies of content finely tuned to the concerns, challenges, joys, and heartbreaks related to these core parts of who we are, beginning with two life-defining roles:

A click on FindCenter for Athletes, (www.findcenter.com/identity/athlete) reveals a universe of emotional, mental, social, and physical concerns that get at the complexity of spirit specific to athletes. Insights, practices, celebrations, and lamentations on topics like motivation, imposter syndrome, grit, focus, yips, collaboration, aging, brain health, body image, resilience, racism, female empowerment, parental pressure, self-care, self-mastery, human potential, chronic pain, an unfulfilled career, and so much more meet athletes right where they are.

Being a Mother carries enormous—and often conflicting—demands, cultural expectations, and assumptions that can impact all other parts of our identity and easily overwhelm our sense of self. Following FindCenter for Mothers (www.findcenter.com/identity/mother) leads to an exploration of the challenge and joy of raising children, but also rediscovering and recentering ourselves in light of this life-altering new role. Topics such as sex and intimacy, feeling never good enough, setting boundaries, sleep and rest, loss of professional identity, reclaiming time, creativity, anxiety, belonging, and more are seen through the lens of motherhood.

Forthcoming designed identity paths will include Burnt Out, Living with Cancer, Creative, Entrepreneur, Person of Color, LGBTQIA, Living with a Disability, Activist, Caregiver, Man, Woman, Veteran, Lonely, Angry, and many, many more.

