Hack Your Home Into Smelling Fresh

When you walk into a home, you no doubt notice a smell? All homes have a scent, and in truth, some are better than others. The difficulty is that you become so accustomed to the smell of your home you don’t even notice it anymore. If you are worried that your home might fall into the latter category, don’t worry. Not only could there be a hundred reasons for this, but there are also plenty of ways in which you can overcome these less desirable smells.

Carpets and rugs

You walk on these every day, and they can harbor lots of dropped food particles, mud, dirt, and debris that is left could start to cause an unpleasant odor. Keep on top of this by regularly vacuuming them to ensure as much waste is removed as possible, often. To add an extra level of scented protection, consider adding a carpet freshener either directly to your carpet or via your vacuum.

Keep air ducts cleaned

How often do you have your air ducts cleaned? Failure to keep on top of this task will result in them becoming clogged and dirty, which could then release unpleasant odors into your home. Not to mention it will increase dust, mold, and mildew build-up, all of which will adversely affect the smell of your home. Undertaking regular air duct cleaning will allow the fresh air to flow freely into your house and help prevent the build-up of foul odors.

Bring outside in

Together with ensuring the ease of free-flowing air via your air vents, be sure to let the fresh air in through open windows and doors. This can be one of the most effective ways of keeping the air in your house fresh and clean. Another great hack is to invest in some indoor plants. Not only do they look good, but they also have the practical benefit of helping to purify the air in your home and can add a pleasant fragrance too.

Freshen up your trash can

No one likes to clean out a trash can, it smells dirty and can play host to all kinds of germs and bacteria, but that is precisely why you should clean it out. The trash cans in your home can produce smells that seep out into the air. To avoid this, undertake a regular clean of your trash. Use hot soapy water or antibacterial spray to ensure all germs are kept at bay. For a great hack, soak a piece of kitchen towel in a strong-smelling disinfectant and place it at the bottom of the trash can. This will help keep your trash smelling fresher for longer.

Light a candle

Candles can be a great temporary solution to enhance the smell of your home. A decent candle will of hours of burn time, release a pleasant strong-smelling fragrance, and can be changed as and when you feel like it. If you have guests popping over and you are particularly conscious about the smell in your home, light a candle to mask it.