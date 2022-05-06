10 Requirements Of Home Maintenance

It’s important to keep your home in good condition. Not only does it maintain its value, but it also ensures your family’s safety. Home maintenance can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.

Here are ten things you need to know about home maintenance:

Inspect your home regularly

Once a month, take a walk around your home and look for any signs of damage. Check the eaves, gutters, and downspouts for leaks or clogs. Inspect the exterior paint for cracks or peeling. Also, check the windows and doors to ensure they’re properly sealed.

Don’t wait to repair the damage

Some damages can seem small and insignificant, but it’s important to repair them as soon as they appear. For example, a tiny crack in your exterior paint may not seem like a big deal, but if you ignore it, the damage could quickly spread and become more costly to repair.

Regularly clean and maintain your home’s systems

Your home’s systems, such as the plumbing, electrical, and HVAC, need to be regularly cleaned and maintained. This helps prevent small problems from becoming bigger, more expensive problems.

Do your research before you hire a contractor

If you need to hire a contractor for a repair or home improvement project, do your research first. Get multiple estimates and check references. Also, make sure the contractor is properly licensed and insured.

Stay on top of home maintenance tasks

Some home maintenance tasks, such as changing the furnace filter or checking the smoke detectors, need to be done regularly. Add these tasks to your calendar and make sure they get done. If you have a pool, remember to include pool maintenance in your planning.

Know when to call a professional

Some home maintenance tasks are best left to professionals. For example, if you need electrical work done, it’s best to call an electrician. The same goes for plumbing or HVAC repairs.

Have an emergency fund for unexpected repairs

No matter how well you maintain your home, there will always be the potential for unexpected repairs. That’s why it’s important to have an emergency fund set aside for these expenses.

Roof repairs and replacements are not do-it-yourself projects

You may be tempted to try and save money by doing roof repairs or replacements yourself, but this is a dangerous and potentially costly mistake. Roofing is a complex job that should only be done by a professional.

Water heater maintenance is important

Your water heater is one of the most important systems in your home, so it’s important to keep it well-maintained. Flush the tank regularly to remove sediment and have it serviced by a professional every few years.

Create a home maintenance schedule

One of the best ways to stay on top of home maintenance is to create a schedule. This helps you remember important tasks and ensures that everything gets done on time. You can either create your own custom schedule or refer to an existing template, such as one provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). With a little bit of planning, it’s easy to keep your home in great condition.

There you have it

By following our top ten must-do tips for home maintenance, you can keep your home in good condition and prevent costly repairs down the road.