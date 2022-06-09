If you feel that you haven’t yet started your career and the success you’re capable of achieving, why not make all of that changes this year? There are so many steps you can take to push your career in a more positive direction, and we’ll discuss some of those steps here today. The ideas below should help you take your career to new heights this year.

Learn from a Mentor

If you’re unsure about which direction you should take next in your career, it’s a good idea to consider looking for a mentor who can guide you and assist you in the following steps. A good mentor can help you progress and learn in ways you might not have been doing.

Take Feedback Better and Ask for More

How you take feedback and respond to it will have a significant impact on your career in the future. If you can learn to take feedback better and build on it, that’ll benefit you a lot in the long run. Constructive feedback is there to help you, so don’t assume that people are trying to knock you down.

Boost Your Confidence

Being a more confident person is something that can help you in your career progression. When you’re able to feel secure daily, you’ll give off the right signals and look more like the kind of person who deserves a promotion or a pay rise. There are many ways to grow your confidence, from smile makeovers to more positive self-talk.

Say Yes to New Opportunities

Sometimes, you have to say yes to the opportunities that come your way. If you’re used to being too cautious and conservative, you might say no out of worry or a feeling that you’re not ready or not good enough. But if you want to progress your career, those are precisely the kinds of emotions that you want to leave behind. When you say yes more often, it’ll take you in new directions.

Expand Your Horizons

Finally, it would help if you tried to expand your horizons and stop assuming that your current position is the one that you’ll always be in. Maybe you should consider new roles or try to apply for parts that you previously assumed were out of your reach. You might have been wrong about that. You might also want to branch out in new areas or even consider roles in other parts of the world. It’s up to you.

As you can see, there are all kinds of changes you can make to your career and how you approach it if you want to ensure that you’re able to take your job to the heights you want it to reach. Each of the ideas above will serve you well in one way or another, so make the most of them.