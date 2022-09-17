Use Electric Cars For Your Next Road Trip

Electric cars are becoming increasingly popular across the country, and it’s not hard to see why. They’re environmentally friendly, they’re cheaper to operate than petrol cars, and they’re just often easier to drive. But while many of us will have considered them for our vehicles, they might not be at the front of our minds regarding car rental.

So, if you’re planning a road trip soon, you might already be wondering what type of car will best suit your holiday needs. If you’re looking for a more environmentally-friendly option that will also save you money on fuel, an electric car is undoubtedly the way to go. Here are three reasons to consider making your next rental car electric.

They’re more environmentally friendly

Electric cars have a smaller carbon footprint than traditional vehicles because they don’t use fossil fuels to power the engine. This is excellent news for the environment – the transportation sector is a massive contributor to the country’s overall carbon footprint, so doing your bit to reduce your impact is essential.

Many people are now looking to make their lives more eco-friendly, which doesn’t stop when you leave home. Making conscious decisions that allow you to reduce your carbon impact on your holiday, like renting an electric car, is a great way to keep things sustainable.

They’re cheaper to operate

Especially in this age of rising fuel costs, electric cars are cheaper to operate than petrol-powered cars. Especially if you’re on a road trip, you may find that fuel costs fluctuate depending on where you’re filling up. Consistent electricity prices may also make it easier to stay within budget on your adventure.

They’re more reliable

Electric cars have fewer moving parts than petrol-powered cars, which means there are fewer opportunities for something to go wrong. This makes electric cars more reliable overall, giving you peace of mind on your road trip.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re immune to you forgetting to charge them or hitting a pothole. Ensure your rental insurance and breakdown cover are valid for electric vehicles before you set off.

But what about charging?

For many drivers, the barrier to choosing an electric vehicle is their concern about how far it will go on a single charge, known as range anxiety. However, most EVs will get a couple of hundred miles out of one charge (the distance from London to Leeds), so if you have a charge point at your accommodation, you should be good to go.

If you don’t, this can be overcome with some careful planning. It’s easy to check out where the local chargers are located, and you can match your stops up with your itinerary. In addition, most EVs will charge relatively quickly, meaning you can enjoy a long lunch while your car charges, ready for the afternoon.

To sum up

So, if you’re considering a road trip soon, consider using electric cars for your rental vehicle. Electric cars are more environmentally friendly and cheaper to operate than petrol-powered cars, and they’re also more reliable – perfect for any adventure.