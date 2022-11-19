Home

6 Risks Of Buying An Old House

November 19, 2022
Before you purchase an old house to fix up, there are several important things to consider. While it can be exciting to buy a pre-existing home and invest in a piece of history, it is essential to be aware of potential problems with buying an older house. From structural issues to water damage and more, the following 6 things need to be checked when buying an old house for the new owner(s) to know what they’re getting into before signing on the dotted line.

Structural Issues

One of the most crucial aspects of buying a house – especially an old one – is checking for structural issues. If a building inspection report reveals any underlying issues, such as foundation cracks or other concerns, these should be addressed before making a purchase. Additionally, having a professional evaluate the roofing, insulation, and ventilation systems and the home’s plumbing and electrical wiring can be beneficial.

Water Damage

Another important thing to check when buying an old house is water damage. Be sure to check for signs such as staining on walls or ceilings, warping floors or baseboards, and discoloration in areas like bathrooms or basements, which are more prone to water damage from plumbing problems. It’s also important to note that if there is any evidence of mold growth, this should be taken seriously because of its potential health impact.

Pest Infestation

Pests such as termites, rodents, and cockroaches could lurk in an old house. It’s important to have a professional home inspector look for any signs of pest infestation, such as droppings, nests, or tunnels. If pests are found, it’s best to address the issue before moving in.

Lead Paint And Asbestos

Lead paint was commonly used before the eighties and can pose significant health risks if not addressed properly. Before buying an old house, it is essential that tests are done to determine if there are any lead-based paints present and what the next steps should be for removal. Asbestos is another material widely used in construction before 1980 but has since been proven to be a carcinogen with many health risks. If asbestos is present in an old home, it must be tested, identified, and asbestos removal by trained professionals would have to be arranged for the house to be declared safe for habitation.

Radon Levels

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas produced naturally from the breakdown of uranium and can be found in varying levels in different homes. This carcinogen can lead to many long-term health issues if not addressed properly, so it’s essential to check for radon levels before buying an old house.

Energy Efficiency

A final thing to consider when purchasing an old house is energy efficiency. Older homes may need some updating in terms of the appliances, heating and cooling systems, insulation, and other features that can help reduce energy costs over time.

There You Have It

By considering these six important factors when buying an old house, potential homeowners will better understand what they’re getting into before making an offer or signing on the dotted line. With the right knowledge and preparation, purchasing an older home can be a rewarding and successful experience.

