4 Ways To Deal With Recurring Headaches

Headaches affect 52% of the global population yearly, with 15% experiencing migraines. In some cases, it clears after a few hours of rest, while others may persist for days. Some are also intense, while others only feel moderate pain. Headaches can slow you down or make it impossible to get anything done. Here are a few ways you can deal with a recurring headache.

Stay away from heavy caffeine products.

Some pain medications contain a small amount of caffeine to keep you functioning while stopping your headache. However, using products heavy with caffeine could be one of the main reasons why yours will keep returning. Studies show that caffeine can either narrow or dilate the blood vessels surrounding the brain. They then expand to surrounding tissues, triggering pain. Also, too much caffeine can raise your blood pressure and trigger a headache. Strong coffee, soda, and energy drinks are absolute no-nos, as they’re mostly heavy-laden with caffeine.

Attack the causes

Headaches are always a sign that something else could be wrong with your system. If they keep coming back, that could mean that you haven’t dealt with their causes. For primary headaches, you can use headache trigger trackers and headache diaries to diagnose the cause, so feel free to consider this. But for more severe ones, you must visit your doctor immediately for proper diagnosis, as other more serious conditions could be at play.

The cause of your recurring headache will determine the treatment. For example, you can take hormone balance supplements if you experience frequent headaches because of hormonal fluctuations.

Try regular head and neck massages

A good full-body massage session can help immensely, especially if you’re stressed out. Otherwise, try regular head and neck massages as a regular form of headache treatment. You can do it on your own – sit down, relax, and apply gentle rotating pressure (you can use your fingertips) to the painful area. Doing this helps loosen the tension in the head, neck, and shoulders while increasing blood flow and boosting oxygen supply to the brain. You can also stretch out tight muscles in other parts of your body to help you feel more relaxed, so feel free to consider this.

Drink water to stay hydrated

Have you noticed your headaches recur anytime to hit the outdoors, particularly under the scorching sun? If yes, then you must drink loads of water to keep your body hydrated before you step out and while out and about. Studies have demonstrated that dehydration is a common cause of headaches. It can also cause irritability and frustration, worsening the condition. Drinking enough water can prevent the headache from occurring in the first place. You can eat juicy fruits like watermelon, orange, and pineapple or carry a smoothie with you when going out. Likewise, consider setting a reminder so that you don’t go through the day without hydrating your body.

Although headaches are common, you can avoid them with the right strategies. Hopefully, you can consider those discussed above for the best results.