3 Common Causes Of Headaches You Can Avoid

Headaches are all too common, but what if you were told the reasons for headaches are far from common? That’s right, a lot of the time, when we have a headache, we could have totally avoided the issue. It’s not just due to what you drink or eat, but also your lifestyle and even how you sleep. It’s common not to realize how you are negatively affecting your body, causing frequent or bad headaches. Here are some ways you can improve your chances of avoiding needless headaches.

Bad posture

It’s not just bad posture as you sit but also as you sleep. It would be best if you tried not to roll your shoulders forward as you sit. This puts strain on your traps and upper back muscles. As your muscles get fatigued, they will give way, and this will mean your shoulders slump forward and your neck gets pulled down too.

Consequently, your head tilts forward too, which stretches your spine, leading to pinched nerves in between the vertebrae. If you find that you have pressure in your upper back and can’t get back to a good posture, speak with a Chiropractor who can adjust your back to relieve the pressure and return you to a normal position. They will also give you tips on maintaining your newfound posture so you don’t get headaches again.

Lack of nutrition

Your body has unique and often annoying ways to tell you that you are not treating it as you should be. One of the ways it does this is by having a headache due to poor nutrition. So if you have not been eating correctly or you have not been drinking enough, this could be the reason your body is feeling slow, overheating, and tired. If you drink too much alcohol, this is obviously going to add to the problem, but the main issue is not drinking enough water. Making sure that you also can absorb and retain that water is vital. So make sure you are getting enough electrolytes.

Poor sleeping pattern

Without a doubt, having a poor sleeping pattern can adversely affect your health. One way you can feel this is by getting a headache during the day. When your body goes to sleep, it flushes out toxins using the liver and kidneys. However, your body can only get into this state when it has been asleep for about 2 hours. The entire process might take 4-6 hours, and if you aren’t getting at least 7 hours of sleep, you could get frequent headaches.

It’s best to try and get into a sleeping routine, so you do get enough sleep each day. Things such as buying denser curtains, cooling the room temperature, and not drinking a lot of water before sleeping could help.

These are just 3 causes of headaches, but there are many more. Therefore, we recommend you drink enough water during the day, get into a sleeping routine, and correct your posture to avoid the dreaded afternoon headache.