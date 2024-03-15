5 Things You Should Definitely Have in Your Home Inspection

When buying a home, an inspection is a standard and wise part of the transaction. Experienced home inspectors know what to look for in a property with an eye toward safety, renovation, and the home’s value. While your inspector should have things covered, it’s a good idea to educate yourself on the process. Here are five things you should definitely have in your home inspection.

Structural Inspection

A great house has good “bones.” Your inspector will be on the lookout for cracks and defects in the foundation, faults in the walls, issues with the supporting frame, evidence of insect damage (think termites), and more. A house with a faulty structure will not stand, possibly quite literally, down the line. If they discover any structural damage, it’s up to you to walk away or to consider if the cost of fixing things is worth it. Repairing foundations and a home’s internal structure can be messy, time-consuming, and expensive.

Electrical Inspection

This is a big one. It can catch old wiring, not-up-to-code repairs and replacements, faulty outlets, and dated electrical panels in the circuit breaker. Inspectors look for problems and issues that could cause shorts, blackouts, and potential electrocution or fires. Electricians charge a lot, so it’s best to know what you might be paying to upgrade in an old system.

Plumbing Inspection

Leaks and drainage issues can lead to poor water pressure and other mild annoyances, but they can also cause damage to the walls, ceilings, and floors. They may also interfere with electrical systems and encourage the development of mold and other health hazards. Inspectors will check your plumbing and the water heater to ensure proper functioning and safety.

Roof Inspection

You’ve worked hard to put a roof over your and your family’s heads. An inspector makes sure that your roof can do the job of protecting you and your home from rain, snow, hail, water damage, and the like. They’ll look for typical damage like loose shingles, evidence of interior leaks, broken gutters and downspouts, and similar issues. However, keep in mind that not all home inspectors go on the roof for the inspection. You may want to hire a roofer to get up there and inspect the roof up close.

Other Risks

The last of our five things you should definitely have in your home inspection involves air quality. Not all home inspectors test air quality. Most inspect HVAC units to ensure they work and have no visible problems, and some may even have carbon monoxide detectors to see if the deadly gas is present. Consider paying for a radon inspection as well. Radon is a gas that rises through the earth and sometimes becomes trapped in houses and other structures. Radon can cause lung cancer, so detecting it is a literal matter of life and death.